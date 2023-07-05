Mumbai, Jul 5 (PTI) Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster spy movie "Pathaan" will release in Japan on September 1, the makers announced Wednesday.

The action-thriller, which hit Indian theatres on January 25, is directed by Siddharth Anand and also stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone.

Also Read | Tom Holland Reveals the Secret of Why Him and Zendaya Work So Well Together, Says He's 'Lucky' To Have Someone Like Her.

Backed by Yash Raj Films, the movie has already earned over Rs 1000 crore gross at the global box office.

"The film's subtitled version is all set to release in Japan on September 1, 2023,” the press note issued by YRF read.

Also Read | Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham's Blockbuster Film To Release in Japan on September 1.

Last month, “Pathaan” released in 3000 plus screens across Russia and Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) including Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)