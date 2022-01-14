Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 14 (ANI): Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Kapoor are currently enjoying the winter season in Punjab.

On Friday, Shahid took to Instagram and gave a glimpse of his winter morning with his wife.

Also Read | Hema Malini Gives a Sneak Peek into Her Pongal Celebrations at Home (View Pics).

In a short video, the couple can be seen sitting in a park, all decked up in cosy clothes.

The major highlight of the clip is Shahid sitting at a distance from Mira and blowing kisses through the air at her. Mira can be seen surfing through her phone.

Also Read | Performer Bhagyesh Hendre's Take on Hitting the Big Time in the Music Industry.

Sharing the particular video, Shahid quipped and said that Mira's first love is her phone.

"Her first love is what she is staring at. But I am ok being her

second love also..what to do... Love is like that only. #winterlove," he captioned the post

Reacting to Shahid's caption, Mira wrote, "Naa you are my first love."

Meanwhile, the doting parents to two children are all set to into their new Mumbai sea-facing apartment. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)