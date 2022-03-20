Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 20 (ANI): Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's daughter, Shanaya Kapoor, who is already started making it to the headlines after the announcement of her debut film 'Bedhadak', is giving pure glam vibes in an alluring green ensemble.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, the debutant shared a series of photographs as she posed on a rooftop of a building. In the pictures, she can be seen donning an attractive green slit dress with her hair left open. Her makeup was minimal and she wore strap-on heels.

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan Starts Shooting for a New Project in Lucknow, Says 'Travelled and Pinked Up' (View Pic).

She dropped a green heart emoticon in the caption.

Recently, she attended Apoorva Mehta's birthday bash with her 'Bedhadak' co-stars Lakshya Lalvani and Gurfateh Pirzada. Shanaya opted for an all-white look for the party and her photos went viral on social media.

Also Read | Kanye West Aka Ye Gets Suspended From Performing at the Grammy Awards 2022 Due to His 'Concerning Online Behaviour'.

Talking about her debut movie, 'Bedhdak' is directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Dharma Productions. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)