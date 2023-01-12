Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 12 (ANI): Actress Sharvari is fully filmy and her home is proof of this fact.

The 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' star has an eye-catching wall at her home. The wall features posters from iconic films across Hollywood and Hindi cinema.

Talking about the same, Sharvari shared, "My family and I are big movie buffs. My father introduced us to many English, Hindi and Marathi classic films over our Sunday movie days at home. We also used to go watch a film in the theatre every other weekend. So, when I proposed the idea of putting together 'a wall of iconic dialogues' everyone at home was onboard immediately..."

She added, "I still remember - we designed this wall in 2008 and Jodha Akbar had recently released. I was obsessed with the film and I was adamant that I want Aishwarya Rai ma'ams dialogue 'Har Prem Ki Buniyaad Vishvas Hai' on that wall. "We also have quotes of Madhuri ma'am from Dil Toh Paagal hai and Rekha Ma'am from Khubsoorat which are films I have watched multiple times while growing up and are actresses I have always admired and look up to."

Assembling the posters on this wall has been a fun family project, as Sharvari recalled, "While conceptualizing this wall, we had animated conversations about films... characters and it was a lot of fun. There was a lot of back and forth. It took many days for us to narrow down and lock the final quotes."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sharvari, who made her Bollywood debut 'Bunty aur Babli 2' in 2021, is all set to announce her new projects very soon. (ANI)

