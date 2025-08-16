The sixth film in the YRF Spy Universe, War 2, arrives in theatres on August 14. A sequel to the 2019 blockbuster War, the film marks Ayan Mukerji’s directorial debut for Yash Raj Films, stepping in for Siddharth Anand. Hrithik Roshan reprises his role as Kabir, while Telugu superstar Jr NTR makes his Hindi debut as the antagonist. ‘War 2’ Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s Spy Showdown Sinks Under Bad VFX and Brain-Dead Screenplay.

Kiara Advani joins as the female lead, with a surprise extended cameo from Anil Kapoor. Much like its predecessor, War 2 thrives on globe-trotting action set-pieces and high-stakes confrontations, while also weaving in fresh links to the growing spy universe.

The Plot of 'War 2' (Spoilers Ahead)

Five years after going rogue, Kabir (Hrithik Roshan) resurfaces as a mercenary, only to be drawn into the Kali Cartel, a powerful syndicate intent on infiltrating Indian politics. Unknown to most, his supposed betrayal of RAW was part of a covert mission designed by Colonel Luthra (Ashutosh Rana). To secure his cover, Kabir is coerced into assassinating Luthra, earning the cartel’s trust but drawing the ire of RAW’s new chief Vikrant Kaul (Anil Kapoor) and Luthra’s daughter Kavya (Kiara Advani), his former lover. Kabir is soon hunted across continents by Vikram (Jr NTR), RAW’s latest recruit, whose personal vendetta against him remains concealed.

Watch the Trailer of 'War 2':

As the net closes, Kabir uncovers a darker truth: Defence Minister Sarang (Varun Badola) is secretly working with the cartel, plotting his rise to the Prime Minister’s chair through manipulation and bloodshed. The betrayals intensify when Vikram is revealed to be both Kabir’s long-lost childhood friend Raghu and a double agent. After globe-spanning chases, bruising showdowns and heavy personal losses, Kabir exposes Sarang’s grand conspiracy at the World Economic Forum, assassinating him and leaving Vikram wounded.

The Climax of 'War 2' and The Epilogue

Vikrant Kaul and Kavya save the Prime Minister from assassination by Kali’s men, including a bomb placed inside Vilasrao’s dead body. Meanwhile, Vikram - tasked by Kali to eliminate Kabir - challenges him to a final confrontation in an icy cavern.

As the two battle fist to fist, Kabir gains the upper hand. In the heat of the fight, he even stabs Vikram with a broken icicle, shocking himself with his own actions. Vikram vents his resentment towards Kabir for abandoning him and choosing the country over their friendship. A softened Kabir rediscovers his childhood friend in his greatest foe. When Vikram passes out from blood loss, Kabir carries his limp body out of the cave.

A Still From Pathaan

Later, at a press conference, Vikrant pins the blame for the attack on Kabir, claiming that Vikram was martyred in the process to keep Kabir’s undercover operation concealed.

But Kabir now has a new mission - eliminating the heads of Kali, one by one, across different countries - and he is not alone. Vikram is alive and has joined forces with Kabir to hunt them down. It makes perfect sense: Vikram is the only one who knows the identities of Kali’s members, having seen them firsthand.

Kali to be Spy Universe's Hydra?

After eliminating all of Kali’s leaders, Vikram and Kabir drive into the sunset, parting ways. Before they separate, however, Vikram warns Kabir that Kali is like a lizard’s tail - cut one off, and another will grow. The comparison evokes Hydra, the powerful villainous organisation from Marvel lore, which is often described as how if you cut one of its heads off, another will grow.

A Still From 'War 2'

In response, Kabir name-drops Tiger (Salman Khan) and Pathaan (Shah Rukh Khan), declaring that they - along with him and Raghu (formerly Vikram, the dead villainous RAW agent, is gone, but his friend lives on… geddit?) - will ensure Kali’s destruction. This exchange not only hints at the return of Raghu/Vikram and Kabir but also suggests that Kali could emerge as the overarching villain in future Spyverse films, potentially setting the stage for the a big crossover movie.

The 'Pathaan' Easter Egg

After the film ends, we're treated to an epilogue. Kabir - who lost his mentor, his favourite disciple, and one of his girlfriends - surely deserves a happy ending, right? We see him sitting in a café, speaking to Vikrant on the phone. Vikrant explains that he tried to persuade the Prime Minister to acknowledge Kabir's sacrifices, but to no avail.

Kabir takes this in stride, stating that he's now focused on fixing past mistakes. The scene then reveals Kavya waiting for him, hinting at their reconciliation.

A Still From Pathaan

For Pathaan fans, there's an extra layer to this conversation. Kabir mentions a friend who had introduced him to a Japanese practice - Kintsugi. This Japanese art form involves repairing broken pottery with lacquer mixed with powdered gold, silver, or platinum, making the restored piece more valuable than before.

A Still From Pathaan

This is a clever callback to Pathaan, where Shah Rukh Khan's character mentions Kintsugi as his new hobby during a conversation with Dimple Kapadia's character. Here, Kabir uses it as a metaphor for mending his relationship with Kavya, his love from 15 years ago, aiming to make their bond stronger and more beautiful than ever. To play up the Pathaan reference, the film even plays the movie's theme in that scene.

However, this raises some questions. While Kabir calls Pathaan a friend, we've never actually seen them interact in the franchise. Moreover, why didn't Kabir seek Pathaan's help during the film's events? Unlike Tiger, Pathaan is still an active RAW agent who works closely with Luthra. His absence during Luthra's demise is puzzling - was he still on vacation with Rubai (Deepika Padukone), or had Luthra instructed him to stay away from Kabir no matter what? Hopefully, future films will address this and finally show their dynamic on screen.

'Alpha' - YRF Spy Universe's 'Black Widow'?

The epilogue ends on a happy note, but the film isn't done yet. It immediately drops a mid-credit scene that sets up the franchise's next instalment – Alpha.

We see Bobby Deol tattooing a symbol onto the right arm of a young girl, whose identity is now revealed. When she asks about the symbol's meaning, he explains that it's the first letter of the Greek alphabet and represents their programme. "Alpha means being ahead of everything," he declares. "Faster than everyone else – and utterly dauntless." He tells the girl that every city has its 'forest', and only the alpha rules there. Convinced, the girl repeats "Alpha" while staring at her reflection in the mirror. Bobby Deol in ‘Alpha’: ‘War 2’ Mid-Credit Scene Confirms Actor’s Casting in Upcoming Alia Bhatt and Sharvari’s Upcoming Spy Thriller.

The girl appears to be Bobby Deol's character's daughter, and the scene suggests she could grow up to be played by either Alia Bhatt or Sharvari (both confirmed leads). Given that Bobby Deol is reportedly portraying a villainous role in Alpha, the organisation he leads may well be nefarious. Is this a 'Black Widow'-style facility, training young girls to become fearless assassins? Could the plot involve one Alpha (Alia) turning against the organisation, with another (Sharvari) sent to eliminate her?

'Alpha' Title Reveal Teaser

Anil Kapoor is also confirmed to reprise his role, suggesting Alia's character might eventually join RAW. Directed by Shiv Rawail (The Railway Men), Alpha is slated for a December 25, 2025 theatrical release.

Sadly, no further Spy Universe films are confirmed after Alpha, though strong rumours persist about Pathaan 2. However, with that project still in early development, fans may face a drought of new franchise content for the next couple of years.

