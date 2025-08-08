War 2, one of the most awaited films of Indian cinema, finally hits the big screens next week. The movie marks the debut collaboration of Telugu superstar Jr NTR and Bollywood heartthrob Hrithik Roshan. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the action thriller is the sixth film in the famed YRF Spy Universe. Ahead of its grand release, fans are curious to know if Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan will be back as Tiger and Pathaan in the post-credit scene of War 2 to raise excitement for upcoming films in the franchise. If the latest reports are to be believed, not just Salman and SRK but Alpha agents Alia Bhatta and Sharvari Wagh might also make a cameo in the actioner. Amid ‘Ambikapathy’ Controversy, YRF’s ‘War 2’ To Use AI Dubbing for Hrithik Roshan’s Dialogues in Telugu Version of Upcoming Actioner? Here’s What We Know.

‘War 2’ Post-Credit Scene To Feature YRF Spy Universe Agents?

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War 2 is the latest offering in the YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan and Tiger 3. A recent report confirms that War 2 will feature an intense post-credit scene that will connect the other YRF Spy Universe films. According to a report in India Today, Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh, who will lead the franchise's female-centric actioner Alpha, will be introduced in War 2 in a grand way.

Watch the Trailer of ‘War 2’:

The source also revealed that the scene will have both"tension" and "mystery" and give audiences a glimpse of what the dynamic lady agents are capable of. The insider added, "It's not just a cameo; it's a setup." It was also revealed that the post-credit scene was shot separately with fewer crew members to avoid any leaks.

Watch the Announcement Video of ‘Alpha’:

‘War 2’ Censor Update

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War 2 has been provided a U/A certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) on August 5. The final runtime of the actioner is 2 hours and 53 minutes, making it the longest movie in the YRF Spy Universe. ‘War 2’: Film Awaits CBFC Certification Ahead of Release, Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, Kiara Advani Gear Up for YRF’s Biggest Spy Thriller Yet (View Post).

About ‘War 2’

War 2 starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani in their very first collaboration is scheduled for a grand theatrical release on August 14, 2025. The movie is a sequel to Siddharth Anand's 2019 hit War, which starred Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor.

