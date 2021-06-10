Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 10 (ANI): On Thursday, versatile actor Shefali Shah revealed she had rejected acting in hit Bollywood movies like 'Neerja' and 'Kapoor and Sons'.

During an Instagram Q&A session, when a user asked her to name a movie rejected by her that went on to become a hit, Shefali quipped and wrote, "Many.. 'Kapoor and Sons', 'Neerja'."

Apart from this, Shefali has also shared other interesting facts about her.

Speaking about how she selects her scripts, she added, "What really hits me in my heart and gut, I will do it."

Despite proving her mettle as an actor with projects like 'Delhi Crime', 'Juice', 'Once Again' and 'Waqt: The Race Against Time', Shefali feels she has to learn a lot as an artiste.

"Everyone makes their own path and learning. In fact, I am still learning myself. What tip I will give to someone. I absolutely have no tips," she responded to a fan who asked her to give tips on acting.

Shefali will be next seen in 'Doctor G', 'Delhi Crime 2', 'Humans' and 'Darlings'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)