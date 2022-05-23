Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 23 (ANI): Actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill has shared a video where she can be seen grooving to Britney Spears's song, 'Work Bitch'.

Shehnaaz took to Instagram on Monday and posted the video. She looked stunning in a plain shirt and printed palazzo with open hair.

Along with the video, she wrote, "Work Bitch..."

Shehnaaz's version of the 'work bitch' has left her fans impressed.

A fan wrote, "Wow #shehnaazgill".

Another fan commented, "Love the way you are #shehnaazgill".

Meanwhile, on the work front, if reports are to be believed, Shehnaaz is all set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'. (ANI)

