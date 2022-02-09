Washington [US], February 9 (ANI): After Wendy Williams went on sick leave last year, a group of celebrities stepped up to fill her shoes for her talk show called 'The Wendy Williams Show'.

A source confirmed to E! News that guest host Sherri Shepherd is in talks to become a permanent guest host. She and other celebrities have rotated hosting duties since Wendy Williams stepped back from the role in September.

"Sherri Shepherd is thrilled to be invited back to guest host the Wendy Williams Show the week of February 21st. No comment on these rumours," a rep for Shepherd told E! News.

Shepherd is currently set to take the hot seat from February 21 to February 25.

Producers are waiting to see if Williams' health improves and she is able to return before they decide to change the name of the syndicated talk show. As per reports, if Williams' condition remains the same, Shepherd will assume her new position at the start of the upcoming season in September.

More than four months have passed since producers shared Williams was diagnosed with COVID-19. At the time, they said in a statement that she was taking a break to receive treatment and the show would kick off its 13th season in October.

However, the show was delayed for a second time ahead of the premiere.

"(Wendy) has been and continues to be under a doctor's care and is still not ready to return to work," an Instagram statement read. "Her breakthrough COVID case is no longer an issue and she has tested negative but she is still dealing with some ongoing medical issues."

Eventually, producers brought Shepherd, Michael Rapaport, Whitney Cummings, Leah Remini and other stars onto the show as guest hosts.

Shepherd went on to have a health scare of her own while hosting the show in December. Rapaport appeared onstage to inform the audience that Shepherd had been taken to the hospital to undergo emergency surgery for a case of appendicitis.

Her rep later said in a statement, "She is absolutely devastated that she will not be able to guest host 'The Wendy Williams Show' today, but she is following doctor's orders and expected to make a full recovery. Thank you all for understanding and respecting her privacy." (ANI)

