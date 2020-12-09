Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 9 (ANI): As Bollywood actor Dia Mirza turned 39 on Wednesday, actor Shilpa Shetty extended a heartwarming wish to make her day special.

The 'Dhadkan' star took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture featuring her with Dia from a party using the app's 'story' feature, penning down an adorably sweet birthday wish.

Also Read | Anil Kapoor Issues a Video Apology After Air Force Objects to AK vs AK's Trailer, Team Netflix Says 'Was Never Our Intention to Disrespect the Armed Forces'.

"Have the biggest bite today, @diamirzaofficial, wishing you a very happy birthday, my dearest! May you continue to glow and shine like the star that you are," she wrote with kisses and a warm hug emoticon.

Both the actors in the capture are seen striking a humorous pose with a huge cake loaded with cream and chocolate caramel syrup in front of them.

Also Read | The Secrets We Keep: Joel Kinnaman, Noomi Rapace Starrer to Release in India on December 18.

Earlier, in the day several Bollywood celebrities including Kareena Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Tapsee Pannu, Anushka Sharma extended birthday greetings to former Miss India. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)