Anil Kapoor and the team of his upcoming film Ak vs AK came under the radar of the IAF personnel for their recently released trailer. The Air Force demanded the withdrawal of a few scenes from the film which were highly inappropriate for them. The said scenes show Anil Kapoor in an IAF uniform, cursing at Anurag Kashyap. The team at the Indian Air Force felt that the scenes did not conform with their norms and hence should be removed from the film. Anil Kapoor and the team at Netflix were quick enough to respond and apologise to the Armed Forces. AK vs AK Trailer: Indian Air Force Demands Withdrawal of Scenes Featuring Anil Kapoor That Allegedly Show Defence Forces in Bad Light.

Anil Kapoor took to Twitter to share a video and apologise to the Air Force team. In his video, Anil Kapoor explains how they would never offend the Armed Forces and his character is wearing the uniform only because he is doing a film based on IAF in AK vs AK. "It has come to my attention that the trailer of my new film AK vs AK has offended some people. As I am wearing the Indian Air Force Uniform while using unparliamentary language, I would like to sincerely offer my humble apologies for unintentionally hurting sentiments," he added.

The team at Netflix too issued a statement and said that they have immense respect for the Armed Forces and they never had the intention to hurt anybody's sentiments. They further explained that AK Vs. AK is a film in which Anil Kapoor and his co-stars are playing themselves as actors. AK Vs AK Trailer: Anil Kapoor Searching For Kidnapped Sonam Kapoor And Anurag Kashyap Mocking Him Looks Raw And Real.

Hon. @IAF_MCC, our intention would never be to disrespect the Armed Forces of India in any regard. AK Vs. AK is a film in which Anil Kapoor and his co-stars are playing themselves as actors. — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) December 9, 2020

At no point does the film represent the Indian Air Force or our Armed Forces. We have nothing but the highest respect for the brave people protecting our nation. — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) December 9, 2020

IAF in their tweet had written, "The IAF uniform in this video is inaccurately donned & the language used is inappropriate. This does not conform to the behavioural norms of those in the Armed Forces of India. The related scenes need to be withdrawn. @NetflixIndia @anuragkashyap72." Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and Netflix India were also tagged in this tweet.

Talking about AK vs AK, the film is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. The film will premiere on Netflix on December 24. The film revolves around a brash film director (Anurag Kashyap, as himself) kidnaping the daughter of a movie star (Anil Kapoor, as himself) and the chaos that follows. Anil has to find his daughter in real-time as his next blockbuster and the desperate search for his daughter in the film is what we all are looking forward to. Sonam Kapoor will also be seen in a cameo appearance in the film.

