Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 24 (ANI): Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani got married on February 21 this year in a grand ceremony in Goa. The wedding was attended by several Bollywood celebrities, making it a memorable event.

During the celebration, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra delighted everyone with a lively Bhangra dance performance. Shilpa recently shared a video of their dance.

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra on Sunday shared a video on Instagram of their dance performance at Rakul and Jackky's sangeet ceremony.

Dressed in black outfits, the couple impressed everyone with their energetic Bhangra dance moves on the Punjabi song, 'Mundian Ton Bachke Rahin.'

While sharing the video, Shilpa shared a caption that read, "#SundayBinge with a generous dose of Bhangra sprinkled on it Keeping a promise made 15 years ago to Jackky, who danced at our Sangeet...Had no idea Hubby @onlyrajkundra would give me a run for my money with this supperrr se uparrrr performance We love you, @jackkybhagnani @rakulpreet #Sangeetdiaries #

Minutes after the post was shared, Rakul wrote, "Ufffffff and how fab were the two of you .. lots of love right back at ya," while her husband Jackky exclaimed, "Ohhhh wowww!! Even though I watched it LIVE I am so touched all over again."

The duo tied the knot in a close ceremony in Goa on February 21.They had two ceremonies - as per Sikh and Sindhi traditions. Both opted for designer Tarun Tahiliani's wedding attire on their D-Day. Rakul wore a pink peach lehenga with enormous diamonds for the wedding. Jackky wore an ivory chikankari sherwani featuring the intricate 'chinar' motif.

The wedding was attended by the couple's family members and close friends in Goa. From Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Shilpa Shetty to Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Esha Deol, the who's who of Bollywood marked their presence at the ceremony to bless the couple as they embarked on their new journey.

Rakul and Jackky made their relationship official on Instagram in October 2021.

On the work front, Rakul will be seen in 'Indian 2' alongside Kamal Haasan. The film also stars Bobby Simhaa and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles.

The first part was released in 1996, starring Kamal Haasan in the role of an aged freedom fighter who decides to wage a war against corruption.

Jackky, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of his next production, 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'.

Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film stars Akshay, Tiger, Sonakshi Sinha, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles and is all set to hit theatres on Eid 2024. (ANI)

