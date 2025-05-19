Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 19 (ANI): Actor Shilpa Shirodkar on Monday took to her Instagram and shared that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

" Hello people! I've been tested positive for COVID. Stay safe and wear your masks!," Shilpa wrote, urging people to take precautionary measures as a new wave of COVID-19 has emerged in several countries.

Recently, Australian cricketer and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Travis Head also contracted COVID-19.

SRH head coach Daniel Vettori confirmed that Head did not travel with the team, but assured that he could return for their remaining games.

Speaking during the pre-match presser, Vettori on Sunday said, " He actually had COVID, so he could not travel. So he will get in tomorrow (Monday) and we will assess how he is after that."

Meanwhile, the US Food and Drug Administration approved Novavax's Covid-19 vaccine, according to a letter from the agency, but only for people 65 and older and those 12 and up who have at least one underlying condition that puts them at higher risk of severe illness.

"Market research and US C.D.C. statistics indicate that older individuals and those with underlying conditions are the populations most likely to seek out COVID-19 vaccination seasonally," Novavax President and CEO John Jacobs said in a statement Saturday, as per CNN.

"This significant milestone demonstrates our commitment to these populations and is a significant step towards availability of our protein-based vaccine option." (ANI)

