Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 1 (ANI): Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor, on Sunday, gave a sneak peek into her 2023 plans.

taking to Instagram, Shraddha treated fans with a glimpse of the first day of the year 2023.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Agar 2023 ka har din aaj ki tarah start ho, are you???"

The string of pictures started with an adorable selfie of the actor donning a casual outfit.

Then a picture of the notebook and 'Kapoor' planner.

The next photo is of the actor writing her new year plans and it read " Hi 2023."

In the video, she was seen playing with her dog Shyloh.

She also treated fans with the food that she had today.

And end it with a workout.

On the work front, Shraddha recently unveiled the title of her upcoming romantic comedy film 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

Helmed by Luv Ranjan, the film is all set to hit the theatres on March 8, 2023.

Apart from the title, the makers also revealed a short teaser of the film which got massive responses from the audience.

With a hint of the finger-snapping title music by Pritam and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya, the teaser video revealed the title and introduces the fun and funky chemistry between Ranbir and Shraddha as they lend their voice to the track.

The title video gave a sneak peek into the effervescent mischievous world of the film with adorable glimpses of the 'Jhoothi' played by Shraddha and 'Makkar' Ranbir.

The film marks the first on-screen collaboration of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor.

Apart from that, she will also be seen in 'Chalbaaz in London' and in producer Nikhil Dwivedi's 'Naagin' trilogy.(ANI)

