New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Veteran star Kamal Haasan's production house Raaj Kamal Films International on Tuesday announced its collaboration with actor Shruti Haasan and director Lokesh Kanagaraj.

This is the first project for the trio.

Also Read | Operation Valentine Song 'Rab Hai Gawah': Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar's Love Story Blossoms in This Track Sung by Shaan (Watch Lyrical Video).

"Inimel Delulu is the New Solulu #IdhuveyRelationship #IdhuveySituationship #IdhuveyDelusionship #Ulaganayagan @ikamalhaasan @Dir_Lokesh @shrutihaasan @RKFI @turmericmediaTM @magizhmandram," Raaj Kamal Films International said in an X post.

Details about the film's plot line are scarce.

Also Read | Did You Know Aamir Khan Was Rejected for Role Played by Ravi Kishan in Laapataa Ladies? Kiran Rao Makes a Shocking Revelation!.

Shruti Haasan, who was most recently seen in "Salaar: Part One - Ceasefire", started her career as a playback singer at the age of six in her father Kamal Haasan's 1992 film "Thevar Magan". As a child actor, she had a cameo in his 2000 directorial effort "Hey Ram".

Kanagaraj directed Kamal Haasan in the 2022 action blockbuster "Vikram".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)