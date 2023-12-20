Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 20 (ANI): Adivi Sesh and Shruti Haasan on Wednesday finally disclosed that their upcoming action drama is titled 'Dacoit'.

The duo announced the title with an intriguing video. The clip features Adivi and Shruti all guns blazing, as they battle their way through for a high-octane face off that sets the tone of the movie and introduces the audience to the gritty and intense world of Dacoit.

"The FACES Are UNVEILED!DACOIT ek prem kthaa...Shoot in HINDI Begins SOON[?]," Adivi captioned the post.

As per a statement, 'Dacoit' is billed as a gripping story of two former lovers, who must unite to commit a series of robberies to change their lives. It marks the feature directorial debut of Shaneil Deo.

Excited about the project, Adivi in a statement said, "Shaneil Deo has an absolutely fantastic vision. It's grand without being grandiose and elegant without being uppity. That sort of elegant eye coupled with a very rustic nature of the script and the characters set in the hinterlands of silent India, its villages and towns make for an explosive, angry combustion that is this film. I think Dacoit is going to explode in people's hearts."

Shruti also expressed her excitement.

"The story is filled with anger passion and elegance. I'm truly excited to be a part of Dacoit," she said.

The film will go on floors soon. (ANI)

