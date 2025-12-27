Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 26 (ANI): Excitement was at an all-time high for new parents Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani as they celebrated their daughter's first Christmas on Thursday.

Taking to Instagram, Kiara gave a sneak peek into her Christmas celebration with her baby Saraayah and husband Sidharth by her side.

She posted a photo of the little one dressed in a cute red velvet outfit with the words "My first Christmas" written on it. She accompanied the photo with a caption that read, "Merry Merry Christmas from my little Miss Claus."

She also shared a picture of a Christmas tree that they decorated with personalised baubles featuring her own name, the names of Sidharth and Saraayah.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra welcomed their first child, daughter Saraayah, in July this year.In a heartfelt Instagram post, Kiara and Siddharth announced their baby girl's name as Saraayah Malhotra while sharing a photograph of their daughter.

The couple shared a picture of them holding the baby's tiny feet and wrote, "From our prayers, to our arms. Our divine blessing, our princess, Saraayah Malhotra."

The couple tied the knot in an intimate yet grand ceremony in Rajasthan in February 2023. Their love story blossomed on the sets of the war drama 'Shershaah'.

On the work front, Kiara Advani was last seen in 'War 2'. She will be next seen in Yash-starrer ''Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups'.

Sidharth has 'Vvan - Force of the Forrest' with Tamannaah Bhatia in his kitty. (ANI)

