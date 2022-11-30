Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 30 (ANI): Sidharth Malhotra's action-packed 'Yodha' will arrive in theatres on July 7, 2023.

The update was shared by actor's team on Wednesday.

Also Read | The Kapil Sharma Show: Archana Puran Singh Says Only Kajol Can Ever Take Over Her 'Kursi'.

Produced by Hiroo Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Shashank Khaitan, 'Yodha' is helmed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha.

Apart from Sidharth, 'Yodha' also stars Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani. The film was earlier scheduled to release in theatres on November 11, 2022.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Shalin Bhanot Get Into a Heated Argument Over the Topic of ‘Mental Health’.

Last year, in November, Sidharth announced Yodha.

Sharing his excitement about starring in Yodha and wrote, "Presenting #Yodha, the first film of the action franchise by Dharma Productions. Excited to be boarding this plane led by two very talented men - Sagar Ambre & Pushkar Ojha."

Sharing his excitement about starring in Yodha and wrote, "Presenting #Yodha, the first film of the action franchise by Dharma Productions. Excited to be boarding this plane led by two very talented men - Sagar Ambre & Pushkar Ojha."

In the upcoming months, Sidharth will also be seen in the romantic-comedy Mission Majnu, alongside Rashmika Mandanna. Sidharth also has Rohit Shetty's web series Indian Police Force in pipeline. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)