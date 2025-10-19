Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 19 (ANI): Actors Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt, and Varun Dhawan have completed 13 years in their acting careers.

The trio started their acting journey in 2012 with Karan Johar's directorial 'Student of the Year' (SOTY), and today, on October 19, 2025, their debut film has clocked 13 years.

Marking the anniversary of their film, the actors' fans paid sweet tributes to them. Many took to social media and posted several stills from 'Student of the Year'. Some of them even recorded videos of themselves singing hit songs from 'SOTY'.

Alia, Varun and Sidharth reposted their fans' posts, expressing gratitude to them for showering love on each of them over the years.

A special reel was also posted on the official Instagram handle of Dharma Productions.

"13 years later, everyone is still in 'ishq wala love' with these students!Celebrating #13YearsOfSOTY," the post read.

In the comment section, Alia's mom and veteran actress Soni Razdan dropped an adorable reaction.

"Special for sure," she commented.

The film also features Rishi Kapoor, Sana Saeed, Ram Kapoor, Farida Jalal, Sahil Anand, and Ronit Roy. It received immense love, especially from the young audience.

In the flick, Varun starred as a rich bully while Sidharth played one of the most likeable personalities as he was shown to be confident, hardworking, and perfect in almost everything. Alia played the role of a spoilt rich girl who didn't understand things beyond fashion brands and beauty products but was actually a love-struck student who valued relationships above all that.

The actors have come a long way and have delivered some great performances since their debut. (ANI)

