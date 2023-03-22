Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 22 (ANI): Actor Sikander Kher will be seen in interesting projects like 'Dukaan' and 'Chidiya Udd'.

'Dukaan' is on the theme of surrogacy, and Sikandar will be seen playing a Gujarati shopkeeper with a middle class background. It also marks the directorial debut of the duo Siddharth Singh and Garima Wahal, who are known for writing scripts for films like 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram-Leela' and 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha'.

Web series Chidiya Udd is about human trafficking. It is in Kamathipura, and Sikandar will be seen in playing a pivotal role.

Opening up about his role, Sikandar said, "Both Chidiya Udd and Dukaan are based on two different social causes but are hard hitting. While we have so many fictional stories which have strong narratives, it's nice to be a part of stories with social messages. We read about these stories in newspapers, people talk about them and the inspiration behind these stories are those real life people who went through so much."

Apart from these projects, Sikandar has started shooting for season 3 of Aarya, where he will be seen reprising the character of Daulat the third time. (ANI)

