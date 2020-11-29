Los Angeles, Nov 29 (PTI) Actor Simu Liu has completed the shooting on the fifth season of popular television sitcom "Kim's Convenience".

The Chinese-Canadian actor plays Jung Kim on the award-winning CBC Television series, which was renewed for seasons five and six in March.

"Five seasons later, people still think we shoot in an actual convenience store. #WRAPPED," Liu shared a photo with the cast on Instagram on Saturday.

"Kim's Convenience" depicts the Korean-Canadian Kim family that runs a convenience store in the Moss Park neighbourhood of Toronto: parents Appa (Paul Sun-Hyung Lee) and Umma (Jean Yoon) - Korean for dad and mom, respectively - along with their daughter Janet (Andrea Bang) and estranged son Jung (Liu).

Other characters include Jung's friend and co-worker Kimchee (Andrew Phung) and his manager Shannon (Nicole Power).

The series is based on Ins Choi's 2011 play of the same name.

Previously, Liu wrapped filming on Marvel Studio's film "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" in October.

The project marks the studio's first project with an Asian lead, starring Liu as the titular martial arts superhero. PTI

