Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has started working on her upcoming Hollywood romantic drama, tentatively titled Text For You. Priyanka posted a picture on Instagram stories of a chair that has 'Text for you' written on it. The actress captioned the image: "It begins #textforyou." Written and directed by Jim Strouse, the film is an English remake of the German-language film "SMS Fur Dich", based on Sofie Cramer's novel. Text For You: Priyanka Chopra Lands New Hollywood Film Alongside 'My Heart Will Go On' Singer Celine Dion.

According to the storyline, Priyanka's character is a heartbroken woman who has just lost her fiance. In her attempt to send constant messages to her fiance's old number, she will connect with a man across town suffering from a similar heartbreak. Celine Dion's music in the film aims at connecting the two and give them the courage to take a second shot at love. Priyanka Chopra to Begin Shooting for Text for You on Friday, Shares a Goofy Pic From Prep.

Check Out The Post:

Priyanka Chopra Shoots for ‘Text for You' (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Priyanka's co-star in the film is Sam Heughan, who is best known for his role as an actor and producer in the hit series Outlander. He was recently seen in the Vin Diesel-starrer comic book flick "Bloodshot" and in the action comedy "The Spy Who Dumped Me", co-starring Mila Kunis, Kate McKinnon, Justin Theroux and Gillian Anderson.

