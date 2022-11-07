Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] November 7 (ANI): Singer Palak Muchhal tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend composer Mithoon Sharma on Sunday in an intimate ceremony attended by their close family members held in Mumbai.

The pair dropped the wedding glimpses to Instagram earlier today with the ideal comments, which read, "aaj hm do sdaiv ke liye ek hue / And forever begins... [?]."

In the wedding pictures, Mithoon and Palak Muchhal looked stunning together. Mithoon could be seen donning a fantastic ensemble of a maroon pagadi and shawl with his golden sherwani. On the other side, Palak appears elegant in a crimson lehenga with heavy embroidery and a chuda.

Social media users are gushing about how beautiful the bride and groom look in their wedding photos, which are going viral.

Reacting to their post, fans, family and friends from the industry showered immense love in the comment section. Singer Armaan Malik commented, "Congrats to the both of you!! So special this is ." Asees Kaur wrote, "Heartiest congratulations bahut saari khushiyaan ." Jordy Patel said, "Congratulations to u both for a long n prosperous married life with loads of joy @palakmuchhal3."Singer Tulsi Kumar wrote, "u both are making such a beautiful couple @palakmuchhal3 @mithoon11." Singer Jasleen Royal dropped a red heart emoji in the comment section.

As per the reports, it is said the couple dated for a while before getting hitched.

Palak is a well-known vocalist in Bollywood, she has delivered well-known tracks like "Chaahun Mein Ya Naa," "Dhoka Dhadi," "Photocopy," "Jumme Ki Raat," "Prem Ratan Dhan Payo," and others. Mithoon, on the other hand, has written music for films such as The Train, Aggar, Lamhaa, Jism 2, Aashiqui 2, Ek Villain, Sanam Re, and others. (ANI)

