Kamal Haasan is the gem of Indian Cinema. Prominently known for his works in Tamil Cinema, the veteran actor has also worked in Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, Kannada and Bengali films. Apart from proving his acting mettle, he has also introduced many new technologies and cosmetics in Indian Cinema. An influential star for many actors and filmmakers, who has only made everyone proud of his works. He never feared from experimenting with roles and his appearance on the big screen. Kamal Haasan is a multifaceted artiste, with four National Film Awards and other prestigious titles to his credit. Vikram Movie Review: Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi’s Film Sparks With Thrills and Frills Despite a Lagging Screenplay.

Kamal Haasan celebrates his 68th birthday today and fans had started with the celebration much in advance. Other than extending heartfelt wishes to him and praising his works, there are many more thoughtful notes penned for him on social media. On the occasion of his birthday, let’s take a look at some of the interesting facts about Ulaganayagan. Kamal Haasan: As Fans, You Must Call Good Films Good and Bad Films Bad.

Real Name – The 68-year-old actor was Brahmin family in Paramakudi. During an interview he had revealed that initially he was named as Parthasarathy and his father later changed his name to Kamal Haasan.

Child Artiste – Kamal Haasan started his acting career from a very tender age. He started his career with the film Kalathur Kannamma, for which he won the President's Gold Medal.

Ordre des Arts et des Lettres – The veteran actor was honoured with France’s Chevalier Award for his impeccable contribution to Indian cinema.

Humanitarian Work – Ulaganayagan went on to convert his fan clubs into welfare organisations under the name Kamal Narpani Iyakkam, which helps in organising blood and eye donation drives.

Political Party – In 2018 he launched his party named Makkal Needhi Maiam. The party has introduced mobile whistleblower application named Maiam Whistle that is open to the public.

