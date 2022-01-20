Mumbai, Jan 20 (PTI) Playback singer-composer Shaan on Thursday revealed that his mother Sonali Mukherjee has died.

The 49-year-old musician posted a family statement on his Instagram page, saying that his mother passed away "peacefully in her sleep".

Also Read | Gehraiyaan: BMC References Deepika Padukone's Scene From the Trailer to Urge People to Dispose Waste Properly (Watch Video).

"We are deeply saddened and heartbroken by the demise of our mother Mrs Sonali Mukherjee. She passed away peacefully in her sleep," the statement, which was also signed by Shaan's wife Radhika, sister Sagarika and her husband Martin, read.

Remembering his mother, Shaan said she was a “kind soul, great human being and a loving mother".

Also Read | Dulquer Salmaan Tests COVID-19 Positive, Actor Reveals He Is Isolating at Home With Mild Flu Symptoms.

"It is a huge loss for us all. While we try and say our last goodbyes, we would like you to keep COVID restrictions in mind and humbly request you to keep her in your prayers," the “Tanha Dil” singer said.

Earlier in the day, singer Kailash Kher broke the news about Mukherjee's demise and extended his condolences.

"Elder brother Shaan's mother passed away. Prayers to the Almighty for the departed soul. It is a prayer to Lord Shiva, the ruler of all the three worlds, that our brother Shaan's family should get the strength to bear this sorrow,” he wrote.

Many film personalities sent their condolences to Shaan and his family.

Actor Tiger Shroff wrote in the comments, “condolences to the family sir. She is happy and healthy where she is.”

Classical musician Ayaan Ali Khan posted, "Om shanti. Praying for her soul and sending you all my love @singer_shaan."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)