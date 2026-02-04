TT Devassy Jewellery celebrating 85 years with the launching of POYEMS, a new range of collection

PNN

Kochi (Kerala) [India], February 4: TT Devassy Jewellery, a house synonymous with designer-made fine jewellery, marked 85 years of creative excellence with the unveiling of a curated heritage collection at The Grounds, Chakola Mill, Kochi. The milestone evening brought together patrons, designers, artists, and members of the creative fraternity.

Also Read | Pakistan vs Ireland Live Score Updates, T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up Match.

The celebration reaffirmed the House's commitment to jewellery as a crafted expression of design -- where artistry, intent, and heritage converge. For over eight decades, TT Devassy has positioned jewellery not merely as ornamentation, but as a medium of memory, identity, and storytelling.

A defining moment of the evening was the introduction of POYEMS, the new design-led label from TT Devassy Jewellery. Conceived as a concept-driven extension of the House, POYEMS reimagines jewellery as narrative -- where form, symbolism, and emotion take precedence over excess -- signalling a new design era grounded in original authorship.

Also Read | Medical Crowdfunding in India: Giving Voice to Silent Needs.

Introducing the POYEMS Collective, Architect and Creative Director Minna Elizabeth guided guests through the ideas shaping each design.

"For 85 years, this House has shaped memory in gold," she said.

"But legacy does not stand still. It evolves, questions, and redefines. POYEMS was born in that process."

Among the highlights, Kilimala was presented as an heirloom rooted in family lineage and reinterpreted as a living inheritance. Vazhayilamala, inspired by the banana leaf, expressed organic fluidity, while architectural symmetry drawn from landmarks such as the Taj Mahal and Hawa Mahal translated built heritage into ornament. Thamarapoothali drew from sacred tradition and the ritual symbolism of Theyyam.

"The POYEMS are not simply collections -- they are storytellers. This is where legacy becomes design," she added.

Built on a belief in thoughtful craftsmanship, TT Devassy Jewellery has long championed designer-authored creation, balancing time-honoured techniques with contemporary expression -- a defining hallmark that distinguishes the House within an increasingly trend-driven market.

Conceived as an editorial runway, the anniversary showcase moved beyond the conventional jewellery presentation, tracing the brand's evolution from heritage craftsmanship to its place within today's design-driven luxury landscape.

The evening included addresses by Anil Jose, Managing Director and Seema Anil, Executive Director, and Adon Tharakan, Executive Director - Finance & Development, reflecting on the House's continued creative direction.

As TT Devassy Jewellery enters its 85th year, the House reaffirms its philosophy -- designer-made jewellery as an enduring craft, where heritage meets modern interpretation.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)