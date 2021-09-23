New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) The East Delhi Municipal Corporation has approved a new policy to facilitate film shooting in its area, whereby only a single-window clearance will be needed to seek permission for it, its mayor said on Thursday.

The policy has been given an anticipatory approval by mayor Shyam Sunder Agarwal, and will be brought in the EDMC House later.

Under the ease of doing business, a single-window clearance policy for online approval of film shooting is being developed for various agencies of Delhi, and the Delhi Tourism and Transport Development Corporation (DTTDC) has been appointed as the nodal agency, the EDMC said in a statement.

Various agencies like Delhi Traffic Police, ASI, local bodies of Delhi, DMRC, Railways, DIAL, GMR Group, Escon, etc have been working for one platform. After depositing all the required documents, security fee and permission fee, online permission will be given for shooting within seven days by the Directorate of Press and Information of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation, it said.

Chairman of the Standing Committee of the EDMC, Beer Singh Panwar said that according to the policy, Rs 75,000 per day will be charged for shooting in any area under the EDMC jurisdiction, and Rs 2 lakh per day for shooting at Ghazipur landfill site will be charged under the new policy.

"Apart from this, Rs 25,000 as security amount and Rs 10,000 as a registration charge will have to be deposited," he was quoted as saying in the statement.

Panwar said earlier there was "no policy" of film shooting in EDMC areas. The Standing Committee chairman said that this would be a good source of revenue generation for the EDMC, and would be a good medium to bring the good places of the east corporation on the screen through electronic media and OTT platforms.

EDMC Commissioner Vikas Anand said that according to the new policy of film shooting, the applicant will apply to the EDMC in the requisite format for permission to shoot.

It covers all buildings and open areas including the protected monuments under the ASI, heritage buildings in the EDMC areas, private properties like farm houses, malls, hospitals, theatres, etc, he said.

Anand said the applicant shall abide by all the rules and regulations prescribed and also shall be liable for security, tax, fine and penalties.

He further said the applicant will be responsible to ensure the cleanliness of the area at the site after the shooting and the applicant will be responsible for all losses or damage to EDMC properties, and if any, it will be recovered from the security deposits.

The commissioner said the EDMC reserves the right to reject and cancel the booking of venues of any party or organisation without assigning any reason thereof.

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation had said on Wednesday that under the ease of doing business initiative, it has launched a portal for giving permission for film shooting in its area.

Applicants will have to apply through SDMC's official website. After submitting relevant documents and paying the permission fee, approval of film shooting will be given by the Directorate of Press & Information in a period of three days. The newly developed system is transparent and easy to apply as it has no manual interference. Earlier, approval was being given manually, the SDMC had said in a statement.

