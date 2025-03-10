Washington (DC) [US], March 10 (ANI): The American popular sitcom 'The Neighbourhood' has been renewed for season 8, which will also be the last season of the show, reported Variety.

The final season will air during the 2025-2026 broadcast season. Season 7 of the show is currently airing on the CBS broadcasting platform.

On the renewed season of the series, the President of CBS Entertainment Amy Reisenbach, said, as quoted by Variety, "The brilliant cast and creative team at 'The Neighborhood' led by the incomparable Cedric the Entertainer have brought levity, laughter and poignant storylines to Monday nights for seven incredible seasons. 'The Neighborhood' is a strong ratings performer for CBS and one of the top comedies on TV. We believe the show's loyal fans deserve a proper farewell season full of the trademark humor and heartfelt moments that are synonymous with the series."

As per the outlet, on CBS, the series is averaging 6.4 million viewers per episode in Live+35 multiplatform viewing. Along with Cedric the Entertainer, the cast also includes Max Greenfield, Beth Behrs, Tichina Arnold, Sheaun McKinney, Marcel Spears and Skye Townsend.

Bill Martin, Mike Schiff, Aaron Kaplan, Wendi Trilling, Cedric the Entertainer, and Eric Rhone serve as executive producers. CBS Studios produces the series.

According to Variety, there is a good chance the world of the show will continue. It was previously reported that a spinoff series centered on the characters played by Marcel Spears and Sheaun McKinney is currently in the works at CBS.

It has not been formally greenlit at this time. There is also the spinoff series "Crutch" at Paramount+ starring Tracy Morgan, which is expected to launch later this year. (ANI)

