New Delhi [India], December 25 (ANI): Union Minister Smriti Irani on Saturday in a social media post announced that her daughter Shanelle has been engaged to Arjun Bhalla.

Smriti took to her Instagram handle and posted beautiful pictures of the couple. The first image showed Shanelle being proposed at a picturesque location by Arjun, who went down on his knees for the special occasion. The second image was a smiling selfie of the newly engaged couple.

The post was captioned with a heartfelt note from Smriti that read, "To the man who now has our heart @arjun_bhalla welcome to our mad cap family .. bless you for you have to deal with a crazy man for a father in law and worse .. me for a Saas ... (you have been officially warned) God bless @shanelleirani #newbeginnings "

Apart from Shanelle, Smriti has two more children Zohr and Zoish. While Zohr and Zoish are Smriti's children with her husband Zubin Irani. Shanelle is Zubin's daughter from his first marriage to Mona Irani. (ANI)

