Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 8 (ANI): Indulging in a good workout on Monday can help you start off your week with less stress. If you are looking for some motivation, then right away go to Instagram and view actors Soha Ali Khan and Anil Kapoor's stories.

On Monday morning, the two sweat it out at a badminton court.

Sharing a glimpse of their badminton session, Soha dropped a picture with Anil Kapoor, his business manager Jalal Mortezai and bodybuilder Marc Mead.

"Now that's a Monday morning well spent ! Thank you @anilskapoor for the stupendous and sweaty start to the week," she captioned the post.

Anil Kapoor, too, shared the same picture on his Instagram and captioned it as, "Monday morning badminton gang."

[{ed43af78-9f33-4439-800c-141cab8c1bf7:intradmin/kapppbad.JPG}]

Soha is a badminton lover. She often posts videos of her playing the sport.

Explaining the health benefits of the sport, Soha had earlier posted on Instagram, "There's nothing bad about badminton! I had almost forgotten how much fun it is to play badminton and how easy it is to get a fantastic full-body workout out of it .... Close to two hours of relentless cardiovascular activity with jumps, smashes and crunches help build your muscles to make them leaner, stronger and fitter. It tones your legs, calves, glutes and quads, as well as the core, back and arms. I will be sore tomorrow but #noregrets #badminton #workout #sundayfunday."

In July, Anil Kapoor, who is one of the fittest actors in Bollywood, shared a video of his workout routine, showing how hard he works on his body in order to look fit on screen.

He was seen cycling, doing several repetitions of weight lifting and other exercises in the video. He also talked about food and how it is the key to fitness.

The video opened with Anil Kapoor cycling long distances and also checking his phone to see the exact duration of his sleep. He revealed he slept that day for around 7 hours and 24 minutes. He was also seen throwing darts to improve focus. After he did several arm exercises involving lifting of weights, he asked his trainer for breakfast.

"I think diet is more important sometimes than working out. Food is not for taste but its for you to build your strength and stamina. You consume as much as you need for your body as well as for your mental and physical strength," Anil Kapoor had said. (ANI)

