The star cast of Jugjugg Jeeyo featuring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, Prajakta Koli partied hard and posed for an epic picture at their film's success bash at Karan Johar's resident last night. Even though the movie underperformed at the theatres, it garnered immense love from the audiences on OTT. Jugjugg Jeeyo Song Duppata: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor’s Dance Moves Are Unmissable in This Punjabi Track (Watch Video).

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54)

