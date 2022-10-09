Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 9 (ANI): Actor Sonal Chauhan is being lauded for her performance in 'The Ghost', which also stars Nagarjuna in the lead role.

On Saturday, Sonal took to Twitter and thanked fans for loving the film.

"Thank you all for the love that you've showered on The Ghost. I'm forever grateful to be a part of this dynamic project. I'm overwhelmed with all the positive comments and reviews about my stunt sequences. I tried something new and my biggest reward is the appreciation and acknowledgement that I received from all of you. Reading your comments makes all the sweat, blood and bones worth it. I hope to receive the same love and support from you all in all my future endeavours," she posted.

Directed and produced by Pravin Sattaru, the film also stars Gul Panag and Anikha Surendran. The Ghost is bankrolled under Sree Venkateshwara Cinemas LLP, Northstar Entertainment. Nagarjuna's The Ghost was released in the theatres on October 5 in multiple languages.The film clashed at the box office with Chiranjeevi's GodFather. (ANI)

