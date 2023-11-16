Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 16 (ANI): Ace singer Sonu Nigam mourned the demise of the founder of Sahara India Group, Subrata Roy.

While talking to the media about his bond with him, he said, "Since 1997, I and Subrata Roy have had an association. I have spent a very good time with him. He is like my brother, father, and friend. I was in Dubai. I came here as soon as I got the information. Today we have come for his last darshan."

Subrata Roy passed away on Tuesday due to cardiorespiratory arrest, said the business group in a statement. He was 75 years old.

"It is with profound sadness that Sahara India Pariwar informs the demise of our Hon'ble 'Saharasri' Subrata Roy Sahara, Managing Worker and Chairman, Sahara India Pariwar," read the statement issued by Sahara India Pariwar.

The statement said that Subrata Roy was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital & Medical Research Institute (KDAH) on 12th November this year following a decline in health and he was battling with various health complications.

"Saharasri ji, an inspirational leader and visionary, passed away on 14th November 2023 at 10.30 pm due to cardiorespiratory arrest following an extended battle with complications arising from metastatic malignancy, hypertension, and diabetes. He was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital & Medical Research Institute (KDAH) on 12th November 2023 following a decline in health," the statement said.

"His loss will be deeply felt by the entire Sahara India Pariwar. Saharasri ji was a guiding force, a mentor, and a source of inspiration for all who had the privilege to work alongside him," the statement added. (ANI)

