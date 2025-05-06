Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 6 (ANI): The Miss World Organisation has announced that celebrated actor and founder of the Sood Charity Foundation, Sonu Sood, will be presented with the prestigious Humanitarian Award at the Grand Finale of the 72nd Miss World Festival in Telangana for his philanthropic work during COVID-19.

This special honour recognises his exceptional service to humanity and unwavering commitment to social upliftment through his foundation. The award will be conferred on May 31, 2025, at the HITEX Arena in Hyderabad as part of the festival's final celebrations.

In addition to receiving this global honour, Sonu Sood will also serve as one of the official judges for the grand finale, joining a distinguished panel to crown the next Miss World.

Actor Sonu Sood expressed his gratitude for receiving the Humanitarian Award from the Miss World Organisation, saying that the award reinforces his purpose in bringing "hope, support, and dignity" to people in need.

"Receiving the Humanitarian Award from the Miss World Organisation is deeply humbling. It reinforces the purpose behind our efforts -- to bring hope, support, and dignity to those in need. I share this recognition with every volunteer, supporter, and life we've touched through the Sood Charity Foundation. I'm also proud to announce that the Miss World Organisation and the Sood Charity Foundation have come together to collaborate on spreading awareness for a Cancer Free World. This shared commitment will help amplify the message and bring hope to millions around the globe," said Sonu Sood as per the press note shared by Altair Media: The Official PR handle of Miss World.

Julia Morley CBE, Chairman and CEO of the Miss World Organisation, said they feel honoured to present the Humanitarian Award to actor Sonu Sood for his inspiring work through his Sood Charity Foundation.

"We are honoured to present Sonu Sood with a Humanitarian Award at the 72nd Miss World Grand Finale in recognition of his extraordinary service to humanity. His compassion, tireless dedication, and impact through the Sood Charity Foundation perfectly embody the spirit of 'Beauty With A Purpose.' Sonu Sood's work continues to inspire people across the globe, and we are proud to celebrate his remarkable contributions on our stage," said Julia Morley as quoted by the press note shared by Altair Media.

Through the Sood Charity Foundation and its community-led initiative, the Sonu Sood Charity Club (SSCC), has spearheaded impactful efforts in education, skill development, healthcare access, and crisis relief, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

From helping stranded migrant workers and students return home to distributing medical aid and promoting free education and employment training, Sonu Sood's work has touched millions at the grassroots level. (ANI)

