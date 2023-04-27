SonyLIV and Applause Entertainment on Thursday unveiled their upcoming slate for 2023, including two new series as well as the return of popular shows such as Scam, Tanaav, Avrodh and Undekhi. The two new shows are Kafas, a social drama directed by Sahil Sangha, and suspense thriller 36 Days, a press release stated. Purusha Pretham Streaming Date and Time: Here’s How To Watch Darshana Rajendran – Krishand’s Sony LIV Film Online.

Kafas features Sharman Joshi, Mona Singh and Vivan Bhatena, while Vishal Furia-directed "36 Days" stars Neha Sharma, Purab Kohli, Shruti Seth, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Amruta Khanvilkar, Sharib Hashmi, Shernaz Patel, Faisal Rashid, Chahat Vig, and Kenneth Desai in pivotal roles. The project line-up also includes the second installments of Tanaav and Scam -- Scam 2003: The Telgi Story-- and season three of Undekhi and Avrodh. Rocket Boys 2 Trailer: Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh Return As Dr Homi Bhabha and Dr Vikram Sarabhai in This Sony LIV Show (Watch Video).

Directed by Hansal Mehta and Tushar Hiranandani, Scam 2003 will focus on the story of the infamous stamp paper scam by Abdul Karim Telgi. "It is with great pleasure that we announce our upcoming slate for 2023 at Applause Entertainment with SonyLIV. This highly anticipated line-up promises to be a diverse and captivating mix of new shows and returning favourites. "We are elated to continue our journey alongside our valued partner, SonyLIV, in our shared mission to captivate and entertain audiences through the power of storytelling. Stay tuned for an unforgettable year of entertainment," said Sameer Nair, Managing Director, Applause Entertainment, in a statement.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

Six shows. One platform. Unlimited entertainment! Get ready for 2 new shows Kafas and 36 Days, 4 returning favourites-Tanaav S2, Undekhi S3, Avrodh S3 & the second installment of the most successful OTT franchise-Scam 2003:The Telgi Story exclusively on @SonyLIV pic.twitter.com/CWexCB7ZcI — Applause Entertainment (@ApplauseSocial) April 27, 2023

"Our long running partnership with Applause Entertainment reflects our shared commitment to offer the best entertainment experience to our viewers. With an exceptional slate of shows, we are excited to continue bringing impactful stories to the forefront. We look forward to delivering unparalleled entertainment in 2023 and beyond," added Danish Khan, EVP & Business Head - Sony Entertainment Television, Sony LIV & StudioNext at Sony Pictures Networks India, (Indicative).

