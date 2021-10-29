New Delhi [India], October 29 (ANI): The untimely demise of Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar has shaken the entire film industry. Celebrities from the South film fraternity have sent their condolences to the friends and family members of the late actor on social media.

Padma Bhushan awardee actor Mohanlal tweeted, "The loss of Puneeth Rajkumar has come as a terrible shock. I still find the news hard to believe. It feels as though I have lost a younger brother. My thoughts & prayers go out to his family with whom I share a close bond. I wish them strength & comfort to cope with this loss."

South superstar Jr NTR took to his Twitter and wrote, "Heartbroken! Can't believe you have gone so soon."

Taking to his Twitter handle actor Ram Charan also expressed grief over the sudden demise of the actor, "My dearest brother #PuneetRajkumar Garu is one of the most warmest people ever. He not only successfully took the legacy forward of his late father Rajkumar Garu with his acting but also with his kindness. My deepest condolences to his family and diehard fans. You will be missed."

Rana Daggubati also wrote, "Gone too soon brother!! Extremely shocked and saddened."

Actor Dulquer Salmaan tweeted, "One of the kindest and warmest Actors/gentlemen. Praying to the almighty to give Puneeth Sirs family, friends and his ocean of fans the strength to cope with this irreplaceable loss."

'Baahubali' actor Tamanna Bhatia also mourned the demise of the late actor and wrote, "Shocked, saddened and in loss of words. Broken heart, #PuneethRajkumar."

National award-winning actor Mammootty also tweeted, "Shocking and Heart breaking to know that Puneeth is no more. It is a huge loss for the film fraternity. My deepest condolences to Puneeth's family and loved ones. RIP #PuneethRajkumar."

South star Chiranjeevi also paid his tribute to the late actor with an emotional note and tweeted, "Shocking devastating & heartbreaking! #PuneethRajkumar gone too soon. Rest in Peace! My deepest sympathies and tearful condolences to the family. A huge loss to the Kannada / Indian film fraternity as a whole.Strength to all to cope with this tragic loss!"

Kajal Aggarwal mourned the demise of Puneeth on her Instagram handle. She posted a picture of the late actor and captioned it with a heartbreaking note that read, "This is heart breaking and so shocking. #rippuneethrajkumar may god give strength to the family, friends and fans#gonetoosoon Om Shanti."

Other stars including Sudheer Babu, Sreedhar Pillai and Parvati among others also mourned the demise of the 'Yuvarathnaa' star, on social media.

Son of matinee idol Rajkumar, Puneeth is fondly called 'Appu' by his fans. The 46-year-old star passed away following a cardiac arrest on Friday. He was admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru after experiencing chest pain.

'Raam', 'Hudugaru', and 'Anjani Putra' are some of his memorable movies. (ANI)

