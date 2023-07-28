Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 28 (ANI): Television actor Sriti Jha, on Friday, shared pictures from the sets of 'Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' and thanked filmmaker Karan Johar for the opportunity that he has given her.

Sriti took to Instagram and dropped a bundle of photos from the sets with Karan Johar and her co-star Arjit Taneja.

She wrote a heartfelt note, which read, "This happened a year ago and I have kept calm for far too longThis was an absolutely insane day on a Dharma set. You see that smile… if the corner of my lips could reach the ears you’d know how I felt exactly. There was the very well-known hamper in the vanity van- OUTRAGEOUS - with a handwritten note. Thank you @karanjohar @dharmamovies, Shauna and team for an absolutely gorgeous shoot day. Go watch #rockyaurranikipremkahani. P.S.: I WOULD WRITE THE WHOLE CAPTION IN CAPITALS BUT AM I THAT DHARMATIC?… oh cmon! This gives me license to be a little corny. I’m so sick with joy!!! #grateful #showoff #igotmeselfahamper."

By this post, Sriti confirmed that she is making a special appearance in the Karan Johar directorial, along with Arjit.

As soon as she dropped the post, netizens flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages.

Helmed by Karan Johar, the film stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles and released on July 28.

The makers unveiled the songs ‘What Jhumka’ and 'Tum Kya Mile', ‘Ve Kamleya’ and ‘Dhindora Baje Re’ and the official trailer of the film which received massive responses from the audience.

The trailer took us into the lives of Rocky Randhawa and Rani Chatterjee, whose lifestyles are diametrically opposed.

While Rocky is a Punjabi lad from a wealthy Punjabi family, Rani comes from a Bengali household where knowledge and intelligence are valued above all else. And they fall in love but soon the couple realizes that their families don't like each other. Then Rocky and Rani decide to 'Switch' and live with each other families to impress them.

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' promises to be a wholesome, big-screen entertainer, blending Johar's storytelling finesse with an impressive ensemble cast, grandeur and music. There were also many scenes of the two romancings and fighting, celebrating all kinds of festivals with their families, and possibly a wedding. (ANI)

