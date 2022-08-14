Standup comedian Teddy Ray, who made some appearances on Wild 'n Out, How to Be Broke and Pause With Sam Jay and MTV comedy clip show Messyness, passed away at the age of 32. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the comedian, actor and writer whose legal name is Theadore Brown, was found dead in Rancho Mirage, California, after Riverside County sheriff's deputies received a call and responded to a private residence in the desert community at 10 am on Friday, Sgt. Brandi Swan told The Hollywood Reporter. Denise Dowse, Beverly Hills, 90210 and Insecure Actress, Dies at 64 After Battling Meningitis.

The Gardena, California, resident's cause of death is now unknown, and the Riverside County Coroner's Office is in charge of the inquiry, according to Swan. The multi-hyphenate co-hosted the Ridiculousness spinoff Messyness, which was revived for a second season in December. She shared the stage with ice skater Adam Rippon, actress Tori Spelling, and reality star Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi. However, Ray had also been in a number of other scripted and reality TV shows, notably as a guest star on the HBO Max series Pause With Sam Jay and lending his voice to Teddy in the Comedy Central animated comedy How to Be Broke, which he also wrote.

In an episode of Defiant Digital's improv comedy courtroom series Cancel Court from last year, Ray made an appearance. In this show, comedians spar on opposing sides of a mock trial to determine if a celebrity should be "cancelled." After appearing in several online series, including Black Student Union in 2017, he did that. The young comedian performed stand-up on Wild 'n Out, Comedy Central's Colossal Clusterfest, and HBO's All Def Comedy. Ray has performed all across the nation; his most recent club appearances were in June and July at the Comedy Loft in Washington, D.C., and the HaHa Comedy Club in Los Angeles. Ned Beatty Dies At 83; Hollywood Actor Was Known For His Roles In Superman, Nashville, Toy Story 3 Among Others.

In 2017, All Def Digital and Doctor Chorizo Comedy created a parody of Diane Sawyer's Caitlyn Jenner interview, which gave rise to the "double cheek" meme that made Ray famous online. Comedy Central also paid tribute to the "popular performer" in a tweet, saying that the comedy world will miss him "deeply."

