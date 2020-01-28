Kobe Bryant Demise: Comedy Central Deletes Episode of 2016 Animated TV Show 'Legends' Depicting NBA Star's Death In A Helicopter Crash

Kobe Bryant Dies at 41. (Photo Credits: Twitter/@DeanStreams)

The world is shocked by the tragic news of Kobe Bryant's death. The 41-years-old basketball legend died in a helicopter crash on January 26. His daughter Gianna, 13, was also on board and died along with seven others. As the world is coming to terms with the passing of the NFL star, a shocking video from 2016 is going viral on the internet. The small clip from the cancelled animated TV show, Legends of Chamberlain Heights, foreshadowed Kobe Bryant's death in a helicopter crash. The show ran for two seasons before facing the axe, and in an episode titled, End of Days, Kobe was shown dying in a fate similar to reality now.

In the short clip, a helicopter crashes down to the ground. Kobe Bryant crawls out of it. But before he can make it to safety, the chopper explodes, killing him. Kobe Bryant Passes Away: Throwback – How An Animated Short Made Him the First NBA Player to Win an Academy Award (Watch Video).

After the tragic news broke, Comedy Central removes the episode of the show from all of its platforms. The channel also urged the viewers to refrain from sharing the clip on social media, but, it, nevertheless, is still going viral.

See The Viral Tweets Here:

I thought everyone was tweeting about this legends of chamberlain heights ep from 2016 🤦🏽‍♂️#RIPKobe pic.twitter.com/B7awiOXP5V — Semore Buckz (@semorebuckz_) January 26, 2020

This anime is kind of the same freak pic.twitter.com/HpXUcpjjW3 — متوسط (@MiddleMotavaset) January 27, 2020

The official Twitter handle of the show shared, "Out of respect for Kobe and his family we have removed the clip of him and ask that you please don’t share it," adding, "RIP Kobe and Gigi Bryant and everyone else who died in the helicopter crash today."

Check Out The Tweet Here:

Out of respect for Kobe and his family we have removed the clip of him and ask that you please don’t share it. RIP Kobe and Gigi Bryant and everyone else who died in the helicopter crash today — Legends (@LegendsofCH) January 26, 2020

This is not the only prediction about Kobe Bryant's death that has gone viral. A Twitter user named @dotNoso tweeted about the sportsperson dying in a helicopter crash. The tweet was published 8 years ago in 2012.

See The Tweet Here:

Kobe is going to end up dying in a helicopter crash — .Noso (@dotNoso) November 13, 2012

The news about Kobe's passing broke only minutes before the gates of Grammys 2020 opened. The venue for this year's event was Staples Center in Los Angeles, where Kobe has spent most of his illustrious career. Lizzo opened the Grammys with a tribute to the late hero. Host Alicia Keys also paid a tribute to him with Boyz II Men.