Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 31 (ANI): Horror-comedy 'Stree' will always remain special for actor Abhishek Banerjee.

According to him, the hit film has changed his life.

"'Stree' basically changed my life. Before that, it was like 10 years of rejection and not getting an acting job, not able to crack auditions, even though I was a casting director - breaking news of selection to other actors but not able to get that call of getting selected. So this one film (Stree) completely boosted my confidence, my morale and my belief in myself and of course, I made friends for life. It's like that one day of me getting that call that I'm doing Stree completely changed the way I am living life," Abhishek said.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, 'Stree' also features RajKummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana and Shraddha Kapoor among many others. Abhishek's character Jana - the eccentric best friend of Rajkummar and Aparshakti became a household name and was hugely appreciated by the audience.

As on Tuesday, the film completed three years since its release, Abhishek thanked everyone for showering him with so much love for his performance.

"3 years ago... My life changed. Thank You to each one of you for showing so much love and support," he added.

Meanwhile, Abhishek is waiting for the release of his new film 'Helmet'. (ANI)

