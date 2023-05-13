Los Angeles [US], May 13 (ANI): 'Succession' star Jeremy Strong will lead a planned revival of Henrik Ibsen's An Enemy of the People on Broadway in early 2024.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the 16-week limited engagement will feature a new book by Amy Herzog, who adapted Ibsen's A Doll's House, which is currently running on Broadway. He will portray the title character, Dr Thomas Stockmann, a physician who becomes a pariah when he decides to reveal that the water in local spa baths is contaminated.

The producers are Seaview (Greg Nobile and Jana Shea) and Patrick Catullo, who previously collaborated on Mike Birbiglia's one-man show "The Old Man & the Pool."

Sam Gold, director of Fun Home and A Doll's House, Part 2, will helm the show. More details are awaited.

Strong, who is an Emmy and Golden Globe winner for his role as Kendall Roy on Succession, began his career off-Broadway and previously appeared on Broadway in the 2008 revival of A Man For All Seasons, starring Frank Langella.

He recently starred alongside Anne Hathaway and Anthony Hopkins in James Gray's Armageddon Time and has previously appeared in Aaron Sorkin's The Trial of the Chicago 7, as Vinny Daniel in Adam McKay's The Big Short, in Steven Spielberg's Lincoln and in Kathryn Bigelow's Zero Dark Thirty

His upcoming projects also include Tobias Lindholm's series The Best of Us, about 9/11 first responders, and a planned series about 737 Max planes in development at Amazon Studios.

Ibsen's 1882 play, An Enemy of the People, takes place in a small Norwegian town and centers on Doctor Thomas Stockmann, who discovers that the town spa's water is poisoned. Stockmann tries to raise alarms about the situation but finds that members of the town are against spreading the news for fear that it will impact the local economy.

The play has been revived several times on Broadway, including most recently in 2012, in a production starring Boyd Gaines. (ANI)

