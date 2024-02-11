Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 11 (ANI): Megastar Amitabh Bachchan again stepped out with his son and actor Abhishek to meet his fans outside his house Jalsa.

Big B's fans assemble outside his house on Sundays in large numbers to catch sight of their favourite actor.

The actor waved to the awaiting fans at the gate of his residence and Abhishek was also present.

For his Sunday darshan, he wore a black tracksuit.

Dressed in a red tracksuit, Abhishek can be seen standing on the balcony and waving at the fans.

Look at the pictures from the megastar's customary Sunday meet and greet session with fans.

Every Sunday, hundreds of fans gather outside Amitabh Bachchan's residence to get a glimpse of the megastar, and from the past over 40 years, the 'Sholay' star has been making sure to meet them.

Earlier, in blog, he shared that he always takes off his shoes before meeting his fans, describing it as a "devotion" for him to interact with his well-wishers.

He wrote, "I do observe though that the numbers are in lesser magnitude and the enthusiasm has lessened and the screams of joy now transferred to the mobile camera .. and that is more evident now an indication that time has moved on and nothing lasts forever."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Big B will be next seen in the sci-fi action thriller film 'Kalki 2898 AD' alongside Deepika Padukone and Prabhas.

He also has a courtroom drama film 'Section 84' in his kitty.

Abhishek, on the other hand, is receiving appreciation for his performance in sports drama film, 'Ghoomer' alongside Saiyami Kher and Angad Bedi.

Helmed by R Balki, the film received a decent response from the audience. (ANI)

