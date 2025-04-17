Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 17 (ANI): Fans of Sunny Deol have a reason to celebrate, as just a week after his action film 'Jaat' released in cinemas, the actor has announced its sequel.

Deol took to his Instagram on Thursday morning to share the poster of the upcoming film titled 'Jaat 2.'

According to the poster shared on Instagram, Gopichand Malineni is set to return as the director, and producers Naveen Yerneni, Ravi Shankar Y, and TG Vishwa Prasad will also be back. The sequel will be backed by the same production houses--Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory.

So far, the only confirmed cast member is Sunny Deol himself. No other names have been announced yet.

Meanwhile, talking about Jaat, the film, which released earlier this month, opened to great reviews, raking in over Rs 9.5 crore net in India on its first day. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory, Jaat also features stars Randeep Hooda, Viineet Kumar Singh, Ramya Krishnan, and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles.

On Friday, Randeep penned a note filled with gratitude in response to the love he has received for his portrayal of Ranatunga.

"Still soaking in all the love coming my way for Ranatunga... Playing such a menacing character and still being embraced with so much appreciation has been truly humbling. A huge thank you to my visionary director @yoursgopichand for trusting me with this intense role and guiding me every step of the way. Working alongside the legend @iamsunnydeol Paaji was an absolute blast -- so down-to-earth, so full of fire," he wrote. (ANI)

