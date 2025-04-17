A week before the release of the MCU’s next film, Thunderbolts, Marvel has dropped a new trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps, their third and final release of 2025. The trailer reveals quite a bit in terms of plot while still keeping the main antagonist, Galactus (Ralph Ineson), shrouded in mystery - particularly his motive for targeting Earth. ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ Plot Leaked? Here’s What We Know About Latest Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby’s Marvel Movie Rumour!

That said, there’s plenty to unpack regarding where we find Marvel’s First Family in this new alternate Earth, one we’ve never seen before in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Celebrity Status on a New Earth

The Fantastic Four are already celebrated heroes in this world, admired for their past heroics. Mark Gatiss appears in the trailer as a talk show host, and his character is named Ted Gilbert - confirmed in the trailer by the set signage reading The Ted Gilbert Show. His role appears to be that of a cheerleader for the Fantastic Four, who are treated more like celebrities in their world than superheroes. He references the space expedition that gave them their powers, and we get glimpses of their lives before the transformation, including a look at Ben Grimm in human form.

Arrival of Franklin Richards?

With the team already established - Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards (Mr Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm (Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm (Human Torch), and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm (The Thing) - what’s next for the family? Why not bring in a baby? It seems Reed and Sue are expecting a child, possibly from an unplanned pregnancy. They attempt to keep it under wraps, though Grimm pieces it together. Meanwhile, Johnny, true to form, is slower on the uptake and continues to playfully tease his brother-in-law, retaining his signature smarminess from both the comics and previous adaptations.

In comics, Franklin Richards - Invisible Woman and Mr Fantastic's son - also gets powers thanks to his parents, and there is a strong theory that he is the reason why Galactus chose to attack Earth.

The New Silver Surfer

This version introduces a new iteration of the Silver Surfer - Shalla-Bal - voiced and performed via motion capture by Ozark star Julia Garner. Like the version seen in Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007), Shalla-Bal serves as a herald for the planet-consuming Galactus, warning that their world is "marked for death". In a scene reminiscent of the earlier film, Johnny Storm pursues her in flight but fails to catch up once they enter space after getting hold of her surfboard. ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ Teaser: MCU’s New Set of Superheroes Are All Set To Face Galactus ‘As a Family.

Teases of Galactus

The trailer wisely avoids showing Galactus in full, though we can safely say - he’s not a cloud (we’re looking at you again, Rise of the Silver Surfer). We do, however, see his immense shadow looming over Earth, and the trailer’s final shot teases his enormous legs stomping through a cityscape. Interestingly, the people of this alternate Earth seem to blame the Fantastic Four for Galactus’ arrival - an accusation that even Reed Richards entertains, though Sue insists they’re the only ones who can stop him.

The Fantastic Four in Action

We also get glimpses of the heroes in action: The Thing pulling a ship through the water, Johnny going full Flame On, Sue conjuring a force field, and Mr Fantastic stretching into action. Even the Silver Surfer is seen gliding through a fiery landscape.

Watch the Trailer of 'The Fantastic Four First Steps':

Who’s Missing?

Notably absent from the trailer are John Malkovich - previously teased in promos and reportedly playing the villain Red Ghost - as well as Paul Walter Hauser and Natasha Lyonne, whose roles remain under wraps.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps releases in cinemas on July 25, 2025. Directed by Matt Shakman (WandaVision), the film marks the beginning of Phase Six of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to strong rumours, the post-credit scene will reintroduce Robert Downey Jr to the MCU - this time, as none other than Doctor Doom.

