Makers of the upcoming period action film Gadar 2 thrilled the audience by dropping an intense poster featuring Sunny Deol on social media. Taking to Instagram handle on Thursday, Zee Studios shared a new glimpse of Sunny’s character in the movie. In the poster, Sunny can be seen donning an intense avatar by holding a giant wheel instead of handpump. The post caption read, “Jab baat parivaar aur desh par aaye, toh Tara Singh ke saamne koi bhi dushman na tik paaye! #Gadar2 aa rahi hai bade parde par lagane iss Independence Day! Cinemas mein 11th August se .” As soon as the poster was unveiled the actor’s fans flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis.Helmed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 film stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma in the lead roles. Gadar 2: Makers Unveil New Poster of Sunny Deol’s Fierce Look in Anil Sharma’s Directorial (View Pic).

Bringing back the magic and nostalgia of Tara and Sakina’s love story, the makers rearranged the iconic chartbuster, ‘'Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava'’. In no time the song started trending across various social media platforms and garnered tremendous love and appreciation from the fans. The song is choreographed by highly skilled, Shabina Khan. Speaking about her experience choreographing Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, Shabina Khan said in a statement, “ Working with Sunny sir has always been wonderful. I am a fan girl actually and when a fan gets to work with their superstar, she is on cloud nine. I worked with Sunny sir when I was an assistant and he was doing his other films and since I’ve worked with him earlier I understand what he likes and what he dislikes.”

She added, “I worked with Ameesha as an assistant choreographer earlier, that's why we had a good bonding and when the actors and directors believe in you, then your work becomes 50% easier. Working with both of them was amazing, while shooting for Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava I only had one thing in mind, it's such a cult film and a cult song and I can't go wrong with this. That’s why I was on my toes for every single shot and when your hard work pays off and when people say things like they went back in time after watching the song, that's when I feel I have accomplished something as a choreographer who also takes the story ahead with the director.” Gadar 2 First Look Poster Out! Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's Film to Hit the Big Screens on August 11, 2023 (View Pic).

‘'Udd Jaa Kaale'’ has received over 50 million views on various social media platforms. Recently, the music maestros Udit Narayan, Mithoon and Film Director Anil Sharma united to celebrate the success of reprised version of the song ''Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava''. The original song was sung by music maestros Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik, the new version of the song is recreated and rearranged by Mithoon. Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava was initially composed by Uttam Singh and the lyrics were penned by Anand Bakshi.

Check Out The New Poster Here:

The teaser of Gadar 2, hints that the story begins right from where the story ended in Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and the fans could also hear a sad version of the song ''Ghar Aaja Pardesi''. The film's portrayal of the partition of India and its impact on people's lives struck a chord with the audience. The epic tale of patriotism, love and sacrifice of Tara and Sakeena broke multiple records back in 2001. Now, the makers are all set to entertain the audiences with the film's second instalment. Gadar 2 will have a big Bollywood clash with Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 and Ranbir Kapoor's Animal.