Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 31 (ANI): Actor Sunny Deol celebrated the success of his latest film 'Border 2', dancing his heart out with his team. Taking to his Instagram story, Sunny shared a video showing him with his team basking in the success with much joy.

In the clip, Sunny along with team could be seen singing to the chorus of "Happy Border" and cutting a cake. Throughout, the actor responded joyfully and danced to mark the moment.

Prior to this, director Anurag Singh also dedicated a post for Sunny Deol, expressing his admiration for the actor.

"The unseen side of the man with a dhai kilo ka haath and a 5 kilo ka heart. The roar is legendary. But so is the laughter that lights up the set. From the power you bring on screen to the warmth you bring on set - it's been a joy every single day, sir. We love you @iamsunnydeol sir," he wrote,

Sunny Deol reshared the same on his Instagram handle and playfully added, "Thank you for exposing me. I love you, Anurag."

Earlier this week, the actor shared a special video for his fans, thanking them for loving his latest release. "Aawaaz kahan tak gayi...aapke dilo tak. Aapko meri Border bhaut pasand aayi, thank you very much. Love you all," he said in the clip.

What caught fans' attention, however, was the way he ended the video, echoing his father's trademark manner.

Border 2, which was released in theatres on January 23, is inspired by the true events of the 1971 India-Pakistan War and showcases how the Army, Navy, and Air Force fight together as one force. It brings Sunny Deol back in uniform once again.

Released on January 23, Border 2 has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark within six days. So far, the film has collected Rs 257.50 crore in India.

The film also stars Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles. (ANI)

