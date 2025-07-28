New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) Bollywood star Sunny Deol met Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama and called it a moment of seep honour and gratitude.

Deol shared a post on his Instagram handle on Monday morning, featuring him alongside Lama, whom he met while travelling to Ladakh.

Also Read | 'Typical Indian Uncle Mindset': Netizens Slam Suniel Shetty for Misogynistic Take On 'Husband Career Banayega, Wife Bacche Ko Dekhegi' Remark.

"A moment of deep honor and gratitude. Met His Holiness, The Dalai Lama, during my journey through the serene landscapes of Ladakh. His presence, wisdom, and blessings filled my heart with peace. Truly unforgettable," the 67-year-old actor captioned the post.

On the work front, Deol has recently wrapped shooting for "Border 2", a sequel to his 1997 blockbuster film "Border", which went on to earn over Rs 600 million at the worldwide box office during its release. Helmed by J P Dutta, it chronicled a pivotal chapter from the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

Also Read | Dhanush Birthday: Best Performances from His Filmography (Watch Videos).

"Border 2" also stars Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. It is directed by Anurag Singh.

The upcoming film is slated to hit the big screen on January 23, 2026, and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J P Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta.

Deol will also star in "Lahore 1947" alongside Preity Zinta. The film is helmed by Rajkumar Santoshi and is produced under Aamir Khan's production banner Aamir Khan Productions.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)