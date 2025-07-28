Popular Tamil actor Dhanush celebrates his birthday on July 28. He's one of India’s most versatile actors and has built a legacy defined by his ability to slip into varied roles with effortless conviction. Over the years, he has made a powerful impact in Tamil and Hindi cinema, shining in projects that range from gritty rural dramas to commercial entertainers. Here are five of his most memorable roles that showcase his exceptional talent and range. ‘Dhanush Is Someone Who Will Never Disturb Me’: Director Vetrimaaran Shuts Down Rumours of Rift With Dhanush Over ‘Vada Chennai’ Rights.

1. Asuran (2019)

In this acclaimed rural drama, Dhanush delivers a raw, transformative performance as Sivasaami, a farmer battling social injustice and violence. His portrayal, blending vulnerability and ferocity, won praise for its depth and authenticity, earning him numerous awards and audience adoration.

2. Raayan (2024)

Dhanush’s directorial venture Raayan has him playing the titular role—a brooding, complex figure entangled in crime and vengeance. Balancing intensity with moments of emotional heft, he anchors the film with a nuanced performance, showing his evolution as both actor and filmmaker.

3. Raanjhanaa (2013)

Marking his Bollywood debut, Dhanush stars as Kundan, a passionate lover from Varanasi. His endearing and earnest interpretation of unrequited love and heartbreak resonated with pan-Indian audiences, establishing him as a force in Hindi cinema.

4. Vada Chennai (2018)

In this gritty gangster epic, Dhanush embodies Anbu, a gifted carrom player swept into North Chennai’s underbelly. His portrayal captures the innocence of youth clashing with a world of crime, forging a deeply layered character arc.

5. Maari (2015)

As the flamboyant, quirky don Maari, Dhanush embraces comic timing and on-screen swagger. The role, with its signature shades and irreverent humour, became iconic for fans, turning Maari into a cult favourite and spawning a franchise.

Dhanush’s filmography is a testament to the power of reinvention, proving that few actors can traverse such diverse terrain with equal brilliance.

