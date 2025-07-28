Suniel Shetty, one of the most popular and respected actors, had drawn comparisons between natural delivery and C-section in an old interview, which didn’t sit well with netizens. After calling C-section a “comfort,” the actor faced massive backlash on social media. Now, the Bollywood star is once again grabbing headlines with his recent comment about marriage being a “compromise,” where the husband should focus on building his career while the wife should be ready to look after the child. ‘Today’s Films Are Like WhatsApp Jokes’: Suniel Shetty Breaks Silence on ‘Hera Pheri 3’ Row, Calls Out Weak Writing in New-Age Comedy Films (Watch Video).

What Did Suniel Shetty Say?

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Suniel Shetty was asked how the meaning of marriage has changed over the years. He said, "Aaj kal bacchon mein patience nahi hai. Shaadi kuch time ke baad samjhauta hota hai, where you to understand each other, live for each other. Phir ek baccha aata hai, aur patni ko yeh janna zaroori hai ki husband career banayega toh bacche ko mai dekh rahi hoon. Husband of course, saath mein dekhega. Par aaj kal sab cheezo mein pressure bohot ho gaya hai."

Suniel Shetty’s Instagram Post

Translations - Kids today lack patience. After some time, marriage becomes a compromise, and you need to understand and live for each other. After the arrival of a child, it is important for the wife to understand that if the husband if building his career, she will be the one to look after the child. Of course, the husband will be involved too. But there's a lot of pressure nowadays.

Netizens Slam Suniel Shetty

After Suniel Shetty's interview, netizens took to social media, specifically Reddit, to react to his statement. Users called out the actor for being "misogynistic" and advised him to remain quiet rather than ruin his image with such statements. The majority of users disagreed with what he said. One sure wrote, "I think he should try C-section in his interview since the delivery of his statements normally go wrong." Another wrote, "Typical Indian uncle mindset, not surprised."

Suniel Shetty’s Remark Stirs Controversy Online

Here’s How Redditors Reacted

Suniel Shetty on Mental Health

During the interview, Suniel Shetty also spoke about not knowing what mental health or depression meant. He said, "Depression kya hai ye koi nahi jaanta tha. Mummy ek phatka deti thi, saara depression nikal jaata tha. (No one knew what depression was. If you were feeling low, your mom would just smack you on the head once, and the depression would just vanish.) ‘Hera Pheri 3’: Suniel Shetty Reacts to Paresh Rawal’s Dramatic Return to Priyadarshan’s Iconic Comedy Franchise, Says ‘Fine-Tuning Ho Chuki Hai’.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Suniel Shetty, who was last seen in the web series Hunter 2 - Tootega Nahi Todega, next has Welcome to the Jungle and Hera Pheri 3.

