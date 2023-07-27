Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 27 (ANI): After releasing the thrilling trailer, the makers of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer on Thursday treated fans with a new intense poster.

Taking to Instagram, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the updates and captioned it, “SUNNY DEOL - UTKARSH SHARMA: ‘GADAR 2’ NEW POSTER ARRIVES…Hamara #Hindustan zindabad thha, Zindabad hain aur Zindabad rahega… #Gadar2 #NewPoster featuring #SunnyDeol and #UtkarshSharma…“

The poster featured Sunny Deol and Utkarsh Sharma with a fighter tank between them.

The on-screen father-son duo can be seen preparing for the battle.

On Wednesday, the makers of ‘Gadar 2’ launched the trailer of the much-awaited action drama film.

Recently, Sunny Deol shared the trailer on Instagram and captioned it, “Apne parivaar aur desh ke liye, ek baar phir se Gadar machayega Tara Singh! On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, presenting you all with #Gadar2Trailer. Trailer is out now! (Link in bio) #Gadar2 aa rahi hai bade parde par lagane iss Independence Day! Cinemas mein 11th August se.”

With amazing performances and powerful dialogues, and the iconic hand pump, the three-minute-long trailer showcases Tara Singh and Sakeena's legacy, set amidst the tumultuous ‘Crush India Movement’ of 1971 and Tara Singh going all the way to Pakistan to save his kid, Charan Jeet Singh (played by Utkrash Sharma) from the Pakistani Army.

At the trailer launch of the movie on Wednesday in Mumbai, Sunny and Ameesha received a grand welcome. The duo arrived at the event dressed as their characters Tara Singh and Sakeena.

Sunny wore a saffron kurta paired with white pyjamas, a black blazer and a beige turban, Ameesha was seen wearing a red sharara outfit.

Several pictures and videos from the event went viral on social media in which the co-stars could be seen posing in front of a truck.

Along with them, actor Utkarsh Sharma, director Anil Sharma and the other team members of ‘Gadar 2’ were also present at the trailer launch.

Helmed by Anil Sharma, the film stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma in the lead roles. Before releasing the official teaser online, the makers of the film attached the teaser with 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha' which was re-released in the theatres on June 9.

Director Anil Sharma said, ‘’ We are excited about bringing back a story that epitomizes patriotism, intense action, a heartwarming father-son bond, and a love story that transcends all boundaries’’.

Veteran actor Nana Patekar has lent his voice to the movie. (ANI)

